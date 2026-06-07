BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,215 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 27,037 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in BlackRock were worth $52,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $259,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $98,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5%

BLK stock opened at $996.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,033.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,051.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $917.39 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,220.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.06.

Read Our Latest Report on BLK

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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