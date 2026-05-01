BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,337 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $87,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 441 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,007.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,060.98. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $905.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total value of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,618,174.85. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,911 shares of company stock valued at $114,670,698. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BlackRock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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