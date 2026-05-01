BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,289 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $121,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 321 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $905.91 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,007.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,060.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BlackRock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

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BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total transaction of $5,738,776.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,074,700.70. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 106,911 shares of company stock worth $114,670,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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