BlackRock $BLK Stake Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 46,287 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,264,545 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,705,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5,190.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,876,618,000 after buying an additional 5,386,640 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,330,492 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,126,387,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,197,904 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,563,524,000 after purchasing an additional 149,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,340.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,270.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,304.29.

Read Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $1,056.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $917.39 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,031.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,042.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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