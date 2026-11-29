Prana Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,815 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 28,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 6.6% of Prana Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of BlackRock worth $208,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,747,857,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $4,409,095,000. Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $129,138,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,495,074 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,322,283,000 after acquiring an additional 850,406 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $807,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,320.00 to $1,287.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,341.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,348.59.

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BlackRock Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,166.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,070.70. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $917.39 and a twelve month high of $1,242.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $15.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.32 by $1.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 57.89 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. BlackRock's payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.55, for a total transaction of $8,536,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,570.75. This represents a 53.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. is a global investment management and financial technology company. It offers investment products and services to individuals, financial advisers, institutions, governments and other clients, including index and actively managed strategies across a range of asset classes. Its offerings include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds under the iShares brand, and customized investment portfolios. BlackRock also provides investment, risk-management and technology services, including its Aladdin platform, which supports portfolio management and investment operations.

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