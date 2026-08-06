BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. $MQY Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY - Free Report) by 500.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 261,344 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.21% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MQY. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,512 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund NYSE: MQY is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds issued by states, municipalities and their agencies across the United States. MQY may employ leverage to enhance income, in line with its stated risk and return objectives.

As part of BlackRock’s suite of municipal bond offerings, MQY benefits from the firm’s municipal fixed-income research, trading capabilities and credit analysis.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY - Free Report).

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