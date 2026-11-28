Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXDC - Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,243,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,377,340 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 5.21% of Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust worth $90,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,104 shares of the company's stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 199,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 559,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 189,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 169,438 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 133,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

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Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BXDC opened at $15.33 on Friday. Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78.

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BXDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust

About Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust is a REIT which focused on acquiring and owning mission-critical data center assets. Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust is based in NEW YORK.

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