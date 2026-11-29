Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 594.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,055 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.5% of Prana Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Blackstone worth $48,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,112,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,364,373,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $514,736,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,353,274 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $512,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Blackstone from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv L.P. Blackstone bought 191,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,016,658.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,895,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $232,794,659.26. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.88 per share, with a total value of $44,604.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,144,411.04. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 192,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,336 and sold 3,992,776 shares valued at $25,507,509. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $121.96 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $165.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a decrease from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone's payout ratio is 99.56%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc. is a global alternative asset manager that invests across private equity, real estate, credit, infrastructure, life sciences and other sectors. The firm also offers investment strategies and products to institutional and individual investors. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson, Blackstone has expanded from an advisory business into a global investment firm. Its clients include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, insurers and individual investors.

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