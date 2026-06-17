Blair William & Co. IL Has $136.25 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,003 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $136,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,319,905,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,090.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $966.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $914.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $623.00 and a 52-week high of $1,098.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $321.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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