Blair William & Co. IL Has $228.06 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134,551 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,492 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.33% of Guidewire Software worth $228,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 82.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 4,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $509,632.08. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 131,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,568,595.10. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $308,011.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,071.58. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock worth $3,657,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.1%

GWRE opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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