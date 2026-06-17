Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,411 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,875 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $161,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.01 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $357.95 and its 200 day moving average is $467.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers.

Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Article Title

Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder-law investigations were announced, creating additional overhang and reinforcing investor concern that the stock’s recent decline may attract further legal claims. Article Title Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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