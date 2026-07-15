Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 24,649 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,769,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $246,669,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0%

GILD opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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