Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.83.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $160.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here