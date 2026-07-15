Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,602 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 218,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of -0.07. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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