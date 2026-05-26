Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $751.00 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $818.67. The stock has a market cap of $846.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.94 and a 200-day moving average of $393.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $518.47.

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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