Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,543 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,892,753,000 after buying an additional 162,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,338,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,445,880 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,951,609,000 after acquiring an additional 294,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $407.12 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $421.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical while trimming its price target from $585 to $520, signaling that the analyst still sees upside despite a more conservative valuation view. TD Cowen lowers ISRG price target to $520

TD Cowen kept a rating on Intuitive Surgical while trimming its price target from $585 to $520, signaling that the analyst still sees upside despite a more conservative valuation view. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also lowered its target, from $650 to $600, but maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing a constructive outlook ahead of earnings. RBC lowers ISRG price target to $600

Royal Bank of Canada also lowered its target, from $650 to $600, but maintained an rating, reinforcing a constructive outlook ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Intuitive Surgical as a leading robotics and automation name for the second half of 2026, with investors viewing the company as a beneficiary of AI-enabled surgical robotics growth. Zacks robotics stock list mentions ISRG

Multiple articles highlighted Intuitive Surgical as a leading robotics and automation name for the second half of 2026, with investors viewing the company as a beneficiary of AI-enabled surgical robotics growth. Positive Sentiment: Bearish recent performance has made the stock look more attractive to some analysts, with coverage pieces arguing ISRG could offer roughly 35% upside before earnings if management confirms solid demand and margins. 247WallSt ISRG upside article

Bearish recent performance has made the stock look more attractive to some analysts, with coverage pieces arguing ISRG could offer roughly 35% upside before earnings if management confirms solid demand and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical is expected to report second-quarter EPS of about $2.50 on revenue near $2.82 billion after the close on July 16, with investors likely waiting for results and guidance before making a bigger move. ISRG earnings preview

Intuitive Surgical is expected to report second-quarter EPS of about $2.50 on revenue near $2.82 billion after the close on July 16, with investors likely waiting for results and guidance before making a bigger move. Negative Sentiment: The main negative takeaway is that both TD Cowen and RBC reduced their price targets, which suggests analysts are becoming a bit more cautious on valuation even while staying bullish overall.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research set a $512.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $562.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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