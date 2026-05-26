Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,096 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 29,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,192 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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