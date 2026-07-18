Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $38.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.3% in the first quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.2% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 12,965 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfam LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.9% during the first quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.92.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $341.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $915.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.11 and a 200-day moving average of $310.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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