Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 3,207.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $177,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ADI opened at $390.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $407.81 and its 200-day moving average is $356.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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