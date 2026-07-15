Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,082 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 485 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $302.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.31. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.82 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

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