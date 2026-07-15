Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,264 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanofi by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,102,196 shares of the company's stock worth $441,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sanofi by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,110,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 81.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,867 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,495,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.50.

View Our Latest Report on SNY

Sanofi Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SNY stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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