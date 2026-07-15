Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,109 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $921,435,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,478,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $329,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,125 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Corning by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,562,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $399,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,312,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $271.78. The stock has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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