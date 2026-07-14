Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $13.27 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,047 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $13,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,726.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,711.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,483.36. The stock has a market cap of $678.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here