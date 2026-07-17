Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Strategy by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Strategy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Strategy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Strategy Stock Down 3.5%

MSTR stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $456.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($16.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le acquired 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,308.48. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 185,522 shares valued at $24,141,247. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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