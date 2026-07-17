Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Lightwave Logic Inc. $LWLG

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 247,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Lightwave Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LWLG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Lightwave Logic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightwave Logic presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

Shares of LWLG stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $969.41 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 9,019.34%.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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