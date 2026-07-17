Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,019 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $4,981,000. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,889,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,094 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Equifax from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Stock Up 4.5%

Equifax stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.74 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equifax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equifax wasn't on the list.

While Equifax currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here