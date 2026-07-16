Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 237,957 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,521 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 237,957 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Under Armour worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Under Armour by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company's stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Read Our Latest Report on UAA

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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