Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 65,207 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,327 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,459 shares of the company's stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 488.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company's stock.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Further Reading

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