Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,382 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,837,131,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,586,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $182.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.49 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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