Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,108 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at $79,534,609.56. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total value of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,184,361.88. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $575.39 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $521.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $739.67. The firm has a market cap of $456.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $502.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $589.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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