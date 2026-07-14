Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 658,391 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192,955 shares of the company's stock after selling 658,391 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises about 3.1% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $200,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,268,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,627,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 499,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 555,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 189,669 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,148 shares of the company's stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,541 shares of the company's stock worth $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The company's 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

Further Reading

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