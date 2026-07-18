Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. Melius Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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