Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,378 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $94,655,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24,798.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 315,716 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,448 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 22,773.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 261,214 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 260,072 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4,770.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,207 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 254,864 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts: Sign Up

AeroVironment Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.20 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.35.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Clear Str raised AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AeroVironment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AeroVironment wasn't on the list.

While AeroVironment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here