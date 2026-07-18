Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 28,787 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,286,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $194,907,000 after purchasing an additional 648,870 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,117.80. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here