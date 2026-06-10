BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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