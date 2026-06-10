BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Has $2.15 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Qualys were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,268 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,543 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $4,716,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Qualys by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,893 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $155.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Qualys's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,514,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,669,420.78. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $238,829.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,642,034.18. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,172 shares of company stock worth $2,124,751. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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