BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Has $22.68 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,599 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,806,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $232.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.38. The firm has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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