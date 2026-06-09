BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Has $7.52 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,136 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 24,534 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Oracle were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 28.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after buying an additional 246,243 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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