BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Invests $2.03 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,819,311. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $1,531.98 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,481.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,196.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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