BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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