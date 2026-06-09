BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,149.38 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $979.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,013.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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