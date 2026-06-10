BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 79,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.75, for a total transaction of $28,499,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,946 shares in the company, valued at $171,821,877.50. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total transaction of $11,516,418.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,767,576.72. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $355.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.51. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.36 and a fifty-two week high of $377.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. WESCO International's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WCC

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

Further Reading

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