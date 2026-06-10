BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Sells 26,400 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,631 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,480,004. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 775,921 shares of company stock valued at $61,885,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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