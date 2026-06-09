BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Sells 7,590 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,430 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 760,410 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,444,000 after buying an additional 695,419 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock worth $147,584,000 after buying an additional 631,649 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,311,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AME opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $227.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $243.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.AMETEK's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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