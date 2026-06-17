Block, Inc. $XYZ is Dragoneer Investment Group LLC's 6th Largest Position

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978,155 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,571,592 shares during the period. Block comprises approximately 7.1% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Block worth $324,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,887,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Block by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,042,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $838,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,317 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,305,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYZ shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.42.

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Block Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $555,369.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 601,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,874,146.02. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $433,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,972,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,568,257.40. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,680 shares of company stock worth $15,861,321. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

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