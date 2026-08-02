Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 174.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,475 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 53,739 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Block were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Block alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Block by 87.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,081,734 shares of the technology company's stock worth $65,099,000 after purchasing an additional 503,832 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $1,913,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Block by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 246,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $4,860,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Block by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,411 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,032,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,153,961.90. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 557,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 347,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,657,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYZ

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Block, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Block wasn't on the list.

While Block currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here