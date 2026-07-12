Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,937 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,405 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Block were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,856,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,332,475.52. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 557,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,612,320. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,219 shares of company stock valued at $26,343,121. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:XYZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Key Block News

Here are the key news stories impacting Block this week:

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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