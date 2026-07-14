Bloom Energy Corporation $BE is Emerald Advisers LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,787 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,276 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises 2.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of Bloom Energy worth $73,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $233.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4,668.97 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 178,617 shares of company stock valued at $49,632,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial set a $250.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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