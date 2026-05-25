Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 464.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.1%

BE opened at $302.26 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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