Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,823 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Bloom Energy worth $43,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Stock Down 8.5%

BE stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,548.57 and a beta of 3.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Article Title

Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Article Title

Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Article Title

Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Article Title

Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: One headline specifically noted Bloom Energy shares sliding Friday, suggesting some traders are taking profits after the recent surge and all-time high move. Article Title

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 521,321 shares of company stock worth $96,830,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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